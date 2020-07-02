All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:56 AM

22243 Erwin Street

22243 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

22243 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the heart of Woodland Hills!
Walking distance to the Village and to the Topanga Mall. Easy access to the freeway and to a public transportation.
This unit featuring a vaulted Ceilings in living room with a fireplace and a wide glass siding doors opening to the front patio.
kitchen includes all appliances, nice size of pentry, and a breakfast bar. Laundry room in unit next to the kitchen. Wood floor throughout the house.
Powder bathroom on the first floor and 2 full bathroom upstairs. 3 bedroom upstairs one of them is a master bedroom.
There is 2 attached car garage and a privet gated front patio. Unit is very close to the pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22243 Erwin Street have any available units?
22243 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22243 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22243 Erwin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22243 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22243 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22243 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22243 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22243 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22243 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 22243 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22243 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22243 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22243 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22243 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22243 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22243 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22243 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

