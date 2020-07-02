22243 Erwin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome located in the heart of Woodland Hills!

Walking distance to the Village and to the Topanga Mall. Easy access to the freeway and to a public transportation.

This unit featuring a vaulted Ceilings in living room with a fireplace and a wide glass siding doors opening to the front patio.

kitchen includes all appliances, nice size of pentry, and a breakfast bar. Laundry room in unit next to the kitchen. Wood floor throughout the house.

Powder bathroom on the first floor and 2 full bathroom upstairs. 3 bedroom upstairs one of them is a master bedroom.

There is 2 attached car garage and a privet gated front patio. Unit is very close to the pool and spa.