2224 S. Patton Ave

Large 1 Bedroom Apt | Vinyl Plank Flooring | Laundry Hookups | Upper Vista Del Oro - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at

www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



Bottom floor unit has been nicely refurbished with hardscape vinyl plank flooring for easy cleanup. This flooring is sturdy and water-resistant. The bathroom vanity counter top has been changed along with the vanity sink and faucet. The bathtub and tile enclosure have all been reglazed. The laundry hookups are in the kitchen behind closet doors along with the water heater. The apartment comes with a 1-car parking space in an enclosed carport. Tenant to supply their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Absolutely no pets. Water only paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vaping. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.



No Pets Allowed



