Los Angeles, CA
2224 S. Patton Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2224 S. Patton Ave

2224 South Patton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 South Patton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 1 Bedroom Apt | Vinyl Plank Flooring | Laundry Hookups | Upper Vista Del Oro - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

Bottom floor unit has been nicely refurbished with hardscape vinyl plank flooring for easy cleanup. This flooring is sturdy and water-resistant. The bathroom vanity counter top has been changed along with the vanity sink and faucet. The bathtub and tile enclosure have all been reglazed. The laundry hookups are in the kitchen behind closet doors along with the water heater. The apartment comes with a 1-car parking space in an enclosed carport. Tenant to supply their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Absolutely no pets. Water only paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vaping. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 S. Patton Ave have any available units?
2224 S. Patton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 S. Patton Ave have?
Some of 2224 S. Patton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 S. Patton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 S. Patton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 S. Patton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2224 S. Patton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2224 S. Patton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 S. Patton Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 S. Patton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 S. Patton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 S. Patton Ave have a pool?
No, 2224 S. Patton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2224 S. Patton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2224 S. Patton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 S. Patton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 S. Patton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
