2224 BERKELEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Single Family Spanish Charmer for lease in fantastic Silverlake neighborhood. Home has original hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms on opposite sides with lots of natural light and privacy. Functional kitchen with newer appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets accented with brass lighting. Separate dining and living room with original built in cabinets and shelving. Home has traditional arched ceilings with cozy Spanish finishes making you feel right at home. Covered front patio, Washer and dryer downstairs free of charge. AC window units and central heat, option to have all furniture included. 1 parking space included, tons of storage, easy street parking with no permits needed. Excellent location close to Silverlake and Echo Park shops, coffee, restaurants and easy access to the 2/5/101 fwys. Welcome Home!