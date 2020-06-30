All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2224 BERKELEY Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2224 BERKELEY Avenue

2224 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Berkeley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family Spanish Charmer for lease in fantastic Silverlake neighborhood. Home has original hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms on opposite sides with lots of natural light and privacy. Functional kitchen with newer appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets accented with brass lighting. Separate dining and living room with original built in cabinets and shelving. Home has traditional arched ceilings with cozy Spanish finishes making you feel right at home. Covered front patio, Washer and dryer downstairs free of charge. AC window units and central heat, option to have all furniture included. 1 parking space included, tons of storage, easy street parking with no permits needed. Excellent location close to Silverlake and Echo Park shops, coffee, restaurants and easy access to the 2/5/101 fwys. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have any available units?
2224 BERKELEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have?
Some of 2224 BERKELEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 BERKELEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2224 BERKELEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 BERKELEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 BERKELEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 BERKELEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

