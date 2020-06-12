All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2223 1/2 Griffin Ave

2223 1/2 Griffin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2223 1/2 Griffin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE TEXT/CALL FOR SHOWINGS!!
Phone #: (818) 806-7924

Large remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in Lincoln Heights! This unit has been beautifully done with modern finishes from head to toe!

The unit has a good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining area, remodeled bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with closets in each. Each bedroom has its own AC unit!

The unit includes: new paint, new electrical, new recessed lighting, new blinds, new laminate wood flooring, brand new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances (stove and fridge), and a fully renovated bathroom with beautiful shower/tub. The unit has a lot of natural light from many large windows throughout.

This is a convenient location if you are looking to live adjacent to DTLA, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, and Northeast LA!

Tenant pays for gas, electric, and trash. 2 onsite parking spaces come with the unit!

Available now. Rent is $1,895/month. Security deposit is $1,000. Credit check required.

** Please TEXT/CALL (818) 806-7924 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5507692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have any available units?
2223 1/2 Griffin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have?
Some of 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2223 1/2 Griffin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave offers parking.
Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have a pool?
No, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 1/2 Griffin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

