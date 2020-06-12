2223 1/2 Griffin Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

PLEASE TEXT/CALL FOR SHOWINGS!!

Phone #: (818) 806-7924



Large remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in Lincoln Heights! This unit has been beautifully done with modern finishes from head to toe!



The unit has a good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining area, remodeled bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with closets in each. Each bedroom has its own AC unit!



The unit includes: new paint, new electrical, new recessed lighting, new blinds, new laminate wood flooring, brand new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances (stove and fridge), and a fully renovated bathroom with beautiful shower/tub. The unit has a lot of natural light from many large windows throughout.



This is a convenient location if you are looking to live adjacent to DTLA, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, and Northeast LA!



Tenant pays for gas, electric, and trash. 2 onsite parking spaces come with the unit!



Available now. Rent is $1,895/month. Security deposit is $1,000. Credit check required.



** Please TEXT/CALL (818) 806-7924 to schedule a showing.



