Los Angeles, CA
22227 Erwin Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

22227 Erwin Street

22227 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

22227 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
Beautiful, open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome. A highly sought after complex and location in Villa Madrid! This complex offers a secured gated entrance and community and is a wonderful corner unit that is in an excellent location next to the sparkling pool and spa. an excellent 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom townhome, The great highlights of the unit includes a direct access two (2) car garage and a separate in-unit laundry room. This complex offers well-manicured grounds, designed water features, a resort style pool and spa area. this unit is walking distance to the Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Mall and The Village, premium shopping, Costco, fine dining locations, and minutes away from Topanga hiking trails, Calabasas Commons, Malibu Beaches, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22227 Erwin Street have any available units?
22227 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22227 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22227 Erwin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22227 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22227 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22227 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22227 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22227 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22227 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 22227 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22227 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22227 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22227 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22227 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22227 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22227 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22227 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
