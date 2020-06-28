22227 Erwin Street

Amenities

Beautiful, open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome. A highly sought after complex and location in Villa Madrid! This complex offers a secured gated entrance and community and is a wonderful corner unit that is in an excellent location next to the sparkling pool and spa. an excellent 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom townhome, The great highlights of the unit includes a direct access two (2) car garage and a separate in-unit laundry room. This complex offers well-manicured grounds, designed water features, a resort style pool and spa area. this unit is walking distance to the Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Mall and The Village, premium shopping, Costco, fine dining locations, and minutes away from Topanga hiking trails, Calabasas Commons, Malibu Beaches, and easy freeway access.