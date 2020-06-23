22219 Erwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

New on the market. Close to the Village and shopping. Minutes from the 101. Quiet tree lined complex with lots of grass and greenery. Quiet complex. Feels like a single family home. Wonderful living environment. Community pool and spa just redone. New flooring throughout. New quartz kitchen counters. Fresh paint. All redone and ready to move in Feb 15. Jump on this one. Call LA for more info. Will consider short term lease at a higher price for fire victims. Fabulous location. Step down living room. Eat in Kitchen. Separate laundry room off kitchen. Private courtyard. Near the Village. Beautiful complex. 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Full 2 car attached garage. Villa Granada HOA.