Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

22219 Erwin Street

22219 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

22219 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
New on the market. Close to the Village and shopping. Minutes from the 101. Quiet tree lined complex with lots of grass and greenery. Quiet complex. Feels like a single family home. Wonderful living environment. Community pool and spa just redone. New flooring throughout. New quartz kitchen counters. Fresh paint. All redone and ready to move in Feb 15. Jump on this one. Call LA for more info. Will consider short term lease at a higher price for fire victims. Fabulous location. Step down living room. Eat in Kitchen. Separate laundry room off kitchen. Private courtyard. Near the Village. Beautiful complex. 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Full 2 car attached garage. Villa Granada HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22219 Erwin Street have any available units?
22219 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22219 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22219 Erwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22219 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22219 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22219 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22219 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22219 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22219 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 22219 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22219 Erwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22219 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22219 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22219 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22219 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22219 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22219 Erwin Street has units with dishwashers.
