22219 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
New on the market. Close to the Village and shopping. Minutes from the 101. Quiet tree lined complex with lots of grass and greenery. Quiet complex. Feels like a single family home. Wonderful living environment. Community pool and spa just redone. New flooring throughout. New quartz kitchen counters. Fresh paint. All redone and ready to move in Feb 15. Jump on this one. Call LA for more info. Will consider short term lease at a higher price for fire victims. Fabulous location. Step down living room. Eat in Kitchen. Separate laundry room off kitchen. Private courtyard. Near the Village. Beautiful complex. 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Full 2 car attached garage. Villa Granada HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22219 Erwin Street have any available units?
22219 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.