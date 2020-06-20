All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
222 S Central Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 S Central Avenue

222 S Central Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Historic Cultural
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

222 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Fully upgrade Modern Executive condo in the heart of Historic Little Tokyo/2 blocks from Art District. The unit features absolutely gorgeous upgraded 1 bed/1 bath corner unit with high ceiling. Spacious living room with private balcony, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish bathroom, plenty of natural light, indoor laundry. Floor to ceiling windows. A mile away from LA Live. Walking distance to Union Station, Museum, Disney Hall, LA Courts, Shops, Metro line, Freeways and steps away from the hippest eateries. My building is super safe!Building Amenities & highlights include:Open Floor Plan Central Air/Heat.Easy walking distance to museums, dining, parks, public transportation. Unit comes with one assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Central Avenue have any available units?
222 S Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Central Avenue have?
Some of 222 S Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 222 S Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 222 S Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 S Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Central Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 222 S Central Avenue has accessible units.
Does 222 S Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
