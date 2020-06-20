222 S Central Avenue

Amenities

Fully upgrade Modern Executive condo in the heart of Historic Little Tokyo/2 blocks from Art District. The unit features absolutely gorgeous upgraded 1 bed/1 bath corner unit with high ceiling. Spacious living room with private balcony, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish bathroom, plenty of natural light, indoor laundry. Floor to ceiling windows. A mile away from LA Live. Walking distance to Union Station, Museum, Disney Hall, LA Courts, Shops, Metro line, Freeways and steps away from the hippest eateries. My building is super safe!Building Amenities & highlights include:Open Floor Plan Central Air/Heat.Easy walking distance to museums, dining, parks, public transportation. Unit comes with one assigned parking.