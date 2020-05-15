All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 222 S. Central Ave.#412.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
222 S. Central Ave.#412
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

222 S. Central Ave.#412

222 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful 2bd Condo Unit In Little Tokyo! - This beautiful condo is located in the highly desirable location of Little Tokyo in Downtown L. A. The unit is located on the 3rd floor and looks out over the courtyard from the balcony. Excellent open floor plan, 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms and 2 parking spaces in a gated garage. Two large bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, plus an additional closet. Entryway has a huge closet for storage and a laundry area in the unit! Amenities include indoor hot tub, gym, sauna, meeting room, library room and a front desk/security guard. The building is minutes from the Metro Gold Line, Union Station, markets, specialty restaurants, Japanese Village Plaza, Civic Center, bus transportation, shops and the freeway. THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE!

(RLNE5617883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have any available units?
222 S. Central Ave.#412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have?
Some of 222 S. Central Ave.#412's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S. Central Ave.#412 currently offering any rent specials?
222 S. Central Ave.#412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S. Central Ave.#412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 is pet friendly.
Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 offer parking?
Yes, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 offers parking.
Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have a pool?
No, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 does not have a pool.
Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have accessible units?
No, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S. Central Ave.#412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S. Central Ave.#412 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College