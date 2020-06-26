All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2216 SUPERIOR Avenue

2216 Superior Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Superior Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning Kim Gordon designed summer rental. A private retreat tucked on a large lot in Venice - walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney and Lincoln Boulevard - this jaw-dropping home boasts 15' ceilings, walls of glass and a pristine swimming pool and cabana bar. With its completely custom kitchen and luxurious open floor plan living and dining areas, this is a warm and soulful family home in a dream location. Four bedrooms and baths, with a convertible den/office downstairs for overflow guests. Spend your afternoons lounging in the poolside cabana, and your evenings on the rooftop deck watching the sunset. Whether you're looking for the perfect summer getaway, or the chance to test the best of the Venice lifestyle - don't miss this rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have any available units?
2216 SUPERIOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have?
Some of 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 SUPERIOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue has a pool.
Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 SUPERIOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
