2216 SUPERIOR Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning Kim Gordon designed summer rental. A private retreat tucked on a large lot in Venice - walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Abbot Kinney and Lincoln Boulevard - this jaw-dropping home boasts 15' ceilings, walls of glass and a pristine swimming pool and cabana bar. With its completely custom kitchen and luxurious open floor plan living and dining areas, this is a warm and soulful family home in a dream location. Four bedrooms and baths, with a convertible den/office downstairs for overflow guests. Spend your afternoons lounging in the poolside cabana, and your evenings on the rooftop deck watching the sunset. Whether you're looking for the perfect summer getaway, or the chance to test the best of the Venice lifestyle - don't miss this rare opportunity.