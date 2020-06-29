All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2215 Obama Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2215 Obama Boulevard
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2215 Obama Boulevard

2215 Obama Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2215 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly remodeled apartment. Located in LA.USC 1.9 mil & UCLA 11 mil, LAX 12 mi, LA Museum 4mi, The Grove 3.8 mi,Culver City 3 mi, Beverly Hills 7. mi, Hollywood 6 mi, Universal Studio 10 mi Santa Monica Pier 11 mi, LA Convention Center 3 mi. The apartment is 5 -15 mint walking distance to city bus and metros expo line that connects to Downtown and the beaches of Santa Monica. I have Open house this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 2 Pm to 4 pm. you can call me to schedule also at 323 336 2558.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12865538

(RLNE5389754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Obama Boulevard have any available units?
2215 Obama Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Obama Boulevard have?
Some of 2215 Obama Boulevard's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Obama Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Obama Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Obama Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Obama Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Obama Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Obama Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2215 Obama Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Obama Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Obama Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2215 Obama Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Obama Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2215 Obama Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Obama Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Obama Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College