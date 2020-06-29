2215 Obama Boulevard

Amenities
Newly remodeled apartment. Located in LA.USC 1.9 mil & UCLA 11 mil, LAX 12 mi, LA Museum 4mi, The Grove 3.8 mi,Culver City 3 mi, Beverly Hills 7. mi, Hollywood 6 mi, Universal Studio 10 mi Santa Monica Pier 11 mi, LA Convention Center 3 mi. The apartment is 5 -15 mint walking distance to city bus and metros expo line that connects to Downtown and the beaches of Santa Monica. I have Open house this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 2 Pm to 4 pm. you can call me to schedule also at 323 336 2558.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12865538
(RLNE5389754)