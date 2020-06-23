2213 Addison Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming CA bungalow in wonderful location for dining out and shopping. This charming house has a spacious living room with a large eat-in Kitchen. The Master features a walk-in closet. The property has been freshly painted. With newer carpet and flooring. The natural lighting is bright and airy. Lovely interior atmosphere and flow. The large front porch is perfect for outdoor dining. In house laundry room with sink. There is 2 spaces for parking behind the house. There are many good aspects to this property. Don't miss this charming bungalow!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Addison Way have any available units?
2213 Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.