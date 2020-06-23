2213 Addison Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace carpet

Charming CA bungalow in wonderful location for dining out and shopping. This charming house has a spacious living room with a large eat-in Kitchen. The Master features a walk-in closet. The property has been freshly painted. With newer carpet and flooring. The natural lighting is bright and airy. Lovely interior atmosphere and flow. The large front porch is perfect for outdoor dining. In house laundry room with sink. There is 2 spaces for parking behind the house. There are many good aspects to this property. Don't miss this charming bungalow!