Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 Addison Way

2213 Addison Way · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Addison Way, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming CA bungalow in wonderful location for dining out and shopping. This charming house has a spacious living room with a large eat-in Kitchen. The Master features a walk-in closet. The property has been freshly painted. With newer carpet and flooring. The natural lighting is bright and airy. Lovely interior atmosphere and flow. The large front porch is perfect for outdoor dining. In house laundry room with sink. There is 2 spaces for parking behind the house. There are many good aspects to this property. Don't miss this charming bungalow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Addison Way have any available units?
2213 Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Addison Way have?
Some of 2213 Addison Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Addison Way currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Addison Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Addison Way pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Addison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2213 Addison Way offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Addison Way does offer parking.
Does 2213 Addison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Addison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Addison Way have a pool?
No, 2213 Addison Way does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Addison Way have accessible units?
No, 2213 Addison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Addison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Addison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
