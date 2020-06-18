22122 Erwin Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage AVAILABLE NOW! New inside. New paint, Tile floors with carpeted bedroom. Huge yards, corner house. Open floor plan with 3 good size bedrooms. Storage.Near Watt and Palm.



No SHRA, No Pets, No Evictions, Applications are on our website. Please submit your email address for a tour when scheduled. You will be notified by email when the property will be open to show. Applications are processed in order received. Please avoid phone calls due to extremely heavy call volume.

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,395

Application Fee: $30

Security Deposit: $1,395

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed