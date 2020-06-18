All apartments in Los Angeles
22122 Erwin Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22122 Erwin Street

22122 W Erwin St · No Longer Available
Location

22122 W Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage AVAILABLE NOW! New inside. New paint, Tile floors with carpeted bedroom. Huge yards, corner house. Open floor plan with 3 good size bedrooms. Storage.Near Watt and Palm.

No SHRA, No Pets, No Evictions, Applications are on our website. Please submit your email address for a tour when scheduled. You will be notified by email when the property will be open to show. Applications are processed in order received. Please avoid phone calls due to extremely heavy call volume.
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,395
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $1,395
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22122 Erwin Street have any available units?
22122 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22122 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22122 Erwin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22122 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22122 Erwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 22122 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22122 Erwin Street does offer parking.
Does 22122 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22122 Erwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22122 Erwin Street have a pool?
No, 22122 Erwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 22122 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22122 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22122 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22122 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22122 Erwin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22122 Erwin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
