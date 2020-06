Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool sauna

Rare 3 bedroom, 5 baths, single level condo with den, atrium and loft with roof garden. Vaulted ceilings, tile and carpeting, totally renovated with beautiful finishes. Fabulous unobstructed views of the city. Three side by side parking spaces directly in front of the elevator. Fireplaces are decorative only. Condo is unfurnished, photos have been virtually staged.