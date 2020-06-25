All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22101 Burbank Blvd. #1
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

22101 Burbank Blvd. #1

22101 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22101 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
LOVELY THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN WOODLAND HILLS! - This beautiful three bedroom townhouse in Warner Center comes with private garage and is very competitively priced! Recently upgraded kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, tile counter-tops, a newly painted interior, and beautiful wood like floors. Also has newer carpet upstairs, where you find the master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. The dining area has a slider to a large private patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups as well. Perfect move-in condition! Complex is very well maintained with two swimming pools, two tennis courts, and lush greenbelts.

(RLNE2125168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have any available units?
22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have?
Some of 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 offers parking.
Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 has a pool.
Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have accessible units?
No, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22101 Burbank Blvd. #1 has units with dishwashers.
