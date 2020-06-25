22101 Burbank Blvd. #1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

LOVELY THREE BEDROOM CONDO IN WOODLAND HILLS! - This beautiful three bedroom townhouse in Warner Center comes with private garage and is very competitively priced! Recently upgraded kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, tile counter-tops, a newly painted interior, and beautiful wood like floors. Also has newer carpet upstairs, where you find the master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. The dining area has a slider to a large private patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups as well. Perfect move-in condition! Complex is very well maintained with two swimming pools, two tennis courts, and lush greenbelts.



(RLNE2125168)