22100 Halsted Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Prime Chatsworth property that “shows like a model” is a beautifully updated ranch-style single story pool home with modern touches and an open and spacious floor plan in a desirable neighborhood. This single-family home has 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge living room, and dining area, as well as a breakfast nook. There's also a bonus entertainment room that can also be used as an additional family room. A very desirable floor plan including a master suite with a sliding door to the back yard. The home presents new hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. You will find freshly painted interior and exterior walls, an updated kitchen with granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets and pantry. The property includes energy-efficient dual-paned windows and energy-saving solar panels. And, there's lots of storage space! Extra-large 2 car garage, and huge driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars and boat or RV parking. Brand new roof with skylights. Backyard has ample sitting areas with tasteful landscaping, lighting, mature trees, and a pool. It’s an amazing family home with close proximity to the Village at Topanga that includes fine dining and shopping. It is also situated with easy access to freeways and walking distance to public transportation. An absolute must-see!