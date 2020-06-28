All apartments in Los Angeles
22100 Halsted Street

Location

22100 Halsted Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Prime Chatsworth property that “shows like a model” is a beautifully updated ranch-style single story pool home with modern touches and an open and spacious floor plan in a desirable neighborhood. This single-family home has 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge living room, and dining area, as well as a breakfast nook. There's also a bonus entertainment room that can also be used as an additional family room. A very desirable floor plan including a master suite with a sliding door to the back yard. The home presents new hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. You will find freshly painted interior and exterior walls, an updated kitchen with granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets and pantry. The property includes energy-efficient dual-paned windows and energy-saving solar panels. And, there's lots of storage space! Extra-large 2 car garage, and huge driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars and boat or RV parking. Brand new roof with skylights. Backyard has ample sitting areas with tasteful landscaping, lighting, mature trees, and a pool. It’s an amazing family home with close proximity to the Village at Topanga that includes fine dining and shopping. It is also situated with easy access to freeways and walking distance to public transportation. An absolute must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22100 Halsted Street have any available units?
22100 Halsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22100 Halsted Street have?
Some of 22100 Halsted Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22100 Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
22100 Halsted Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22100 Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 22100 Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22100 Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 22100 Halsted Street offers parking.
Does 22100 Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22100 Halsted Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22100 Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 22100 Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 22100 Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 22100 Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22100 Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22100 Halsted Street does not have units with dishwashers.
