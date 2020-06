2209 Vestal Ave

Amenities

Magical Hillside Home - ONE BEDROOM WITH OFFICE (CAN SERVE AS A 2ND BEDROOM). ONE BATH. HILLSIDE HOUSE with flight of STAIRS. FULL KITCHEN with DOUBLE OVEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EATING NOOK, JACUZZI TUB, WASHER and DRYER, FRONT DECK and OUTDOOR BACK DINING SPACE with OUTDOOR FIRE PLACE. 5-15 MIN. TO NEIGHBORING SILVERLAKE, DOWNTOWN, HOLLYWOOD, LOS FELIZ, BURBANK, AND GLENDALE. NEAR 10, 101, 5, 110, 2 HWY. 30 MINUTES TO THE BEACH! Rent includes gardener and does not include utilties, sewer, water. Currently unfurnished.



(RLNE5436761)