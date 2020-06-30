2207 SELIG Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Stunning Silver Lake residence for lease!Bright contemporary Silver Lake residence now available. This lease allows you easy access to all of Silver Lake's great amenities, including the Silver Lake Recreation Center and Silver Lake Dog Park. The 1219 square foot residence boasts a spacious living room and foodie's kitchen with gourmet appliances... a real entertainer's dream. This open dwelling features two bedrooms with en-suites, a two-car garage, and in unit front-loading washer and dryer. The master has a walk-in closet and spacious shower. And?take in the stunning views of DTLA from the rooftop deck. This home is a great place to create a private retreat or entertain. Additional highlights of the property include more outdoor space on the second terrace just off the living room, custom cabinetry, and a tank less water heater. Small/medium pets considered with additional deposit.