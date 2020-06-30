All apartments in Los Angeles
2207 SELIG Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2207 SELIG Drive

2207 Selig Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Selig Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Stunning Silver Lake residence for lease!Bright contemporary Silver Lake residence now available. This lease allows you easy access to all of Silver Lake's great amenities, including the Silver Lake Recreation Center and Silver Lake Dog Park. The 1219 square foot residence boasts a spacious living room and foodie's kitchen with gourmet appliances... a real entertainer's dream. This open dwelling features two bedrooms with en-suites, a two-car garage, and in unit front-loading washer and dryer. The master has a walk-in closet and spacious shower. And?take in the stunning views of DTLA from the rooftop deck. This home is a great place to create a private retreat or entertain. Additional highlights of the property include more outdoor space on the second terrace just off the living room, custom cabinetry, and a tank less water heater. Small/medium pets considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 SELIG Drive have any available units?
2207 SELIG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 SELIG Drive have?
Some of 2207 SELIG Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 SELIG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 SELIG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 SELIG Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 SELIG Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2207 SELIG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2207 SELIG Drive offers parking.
Does 2207 SELIG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 SELIG Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 SELIG Drive have a pool?
No, 2207 SELIG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 SELIG Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 SELIG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 SELIG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 SELIG Drive has units with dishwashers.

