2207 PROSSER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath Country English house in great Westwood location. House features newly remodeled kitchen, living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, casement windows throughout, large formal dining room, separate breakfast area, large master suite with large walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub in master bedroom, large second bedroom and bath, 3rd bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, extra storage area, large grassy backyard with fruit trees and covered patio, finished garage converted which can be used as a studio/office. Located in Westwood Charter Elementary School (9/10). Kitchen photos coming soon.