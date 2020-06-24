All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2207 PROSSER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2207 PROSSER Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

2207 PROSSER Avenue

2207 Prosser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2207 Prosser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath Country English house in great Westwood location. House features newly remodeled kitchen, living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, casement windows throughout, large formal dining room, separate breakfast area, large master suite with large walk-in closet, separate shower and bathtub in master bedroom, large second bedroom and bath, 3rd bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, extra storage area, large grassy backyard with fruit trees and covered patio, finished garage converted which can be used as a studio/office. Located in Westwood Charter Elementary School (9/10). Kitchen photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have any available units?
2207 PROSSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have?
Some of 2207 PROSSER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 PROSSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2207 PROSSER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 PROSSER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2207 PROSSER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2207 PROSSER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 PROSSER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2207 PROSSER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2207 PROSSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 PROSSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 PROSSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College