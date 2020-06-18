2206 AVON Street

Amenities

Adorable two bedroom cottage in the hills of Echo Park. Recently renovated, with a fenced front garden and private backyard filled with mature trees and plants. The entire cottage interior and exterior have been freshly painted along with new hardwood flooring. The kitchen is light and bright with built in breakfast table and large capacity refrigerator, with a private washer and dryer outside. The updated bathroom features new sink vanity, white shower tile and gorgeous matte black hexagon floor. Two light ~filled bedrooms round out this charming home that feels like a peaceful escape from the city, while being moments away from the boutiques and restaurants of Echo Park Ave and all that Sunset has to offer. Additionally, the hiking trails and other attractions of Elysian Park are just a few blocks away!