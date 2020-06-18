All apartments in Los Angeles
2206 AVON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2206 AVON Street

2206 N Avon St · No Longer Available
Location

2206 N Avon St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable two bedroom cottage in the hills of Echo Park. Recently renovated, with a fenced front garden and private backyard filled with mature trees and plants. The entire cottage interior and exterior have been freshly painted along with new hardwood flooring. The kitchen is light and bright with built in breakfast table and large capacity refrigerator, with a private washer and dryer outside. The updated bathroom features new sink vanity, white shower tile and gorgeous matte black hexagon floor. Two light ~filled bedrooms round out this charming home that feels like a peaceful escape from the city, while being moments away from the boutiques and restaurants of Echo Park Ave and all that Sunset has to offer. Additionally, the hiking trails and other attractions of Elysian Park are just a few blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 AVON Street have any available units?
2206 AVON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 AVON Street have?
Some of 2206 AVON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 AVON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2206 AVON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 AVON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2206 AVON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2206 AVON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2206 AVON Street offers parking.
Does 2206 AVON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 AVON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 AVON Street have a pool?
No, 2206 AVON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2206 AVON Street have accessible units?
No, 2206 AVON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 AVON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 AVON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
