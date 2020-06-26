2205 S Bentley Avenue

Amenities

Spacious, luxurious, front facing two bedroom condo running the length of the building in the beautiful Bentley Palace which is a secure entry building. The main level freatures the kitchen, dining area and spacious living room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and beautiful french doors with balcony flooding the room with natural light. On the other side of the kitchen is a family room. Then, a few steps down takes you to two large bedrooms each featuring high ceilings, walk-in closets and remodeled en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace, large walk-in closet, sliders to the private patio, jacuzzi tub and shower. Also on this level is another bathroom. Two-car secure parking tandem spaces. Just minutes to Westwood Village, Century City and Beverly Hills. A must see!