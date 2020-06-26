All apartments in Los Angeles
2205 S Bentley Avenue

2205 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2205 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
Spacious, luxurious, front facing two bedroom condo running the length of the building in the beautiful Bentley Palace which is a secure entry building. The main level freatures the kitchen, dining area and spacious living room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and beautiful french doors with balcony flooding the room with natural light. On the other side of the kitchen is a family room. Then, a few steps down takes you to two large bedrooms each featuring high ceilings, walk-in closets and remodeled en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace, large walk-in closet, sliders to the private patio, jacuzzi tub and shower. Also on this level is another bathroom. Two-car secure parking tandem spaces. Just minutes to Westwood Village, Century City and Beverly Hills. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have any available units?
2205 S Bentley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have?
Some of 2205 S Bentley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 S Bentley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2205 S Bentley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 S Bentley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2205 S Bentley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2205 S Bentley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 S Bentley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2205 S Bentley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2205 S Bentley Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2205 S Bentley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 S Bentley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

