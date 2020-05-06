All apartments in Los Angeles
2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2205 Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY PRICED $3,900 per month available November 15th! 2 bed, 1.5 bath Townhouse. Walter C. King, Architect. The Chateau Beachwood, 1937. Purportedly built by Warner Brothers to house female starlets, Chateau Beachwood has a rich Hollywood history, with past residents including Greta Garbo and Marilyn Monroe. Rarely available for lease, 2205 North Beachwood Drive boasts decorative character elements including strip-oak flooring, magnesite stairways, "wedding-cake" relief plaster, and wood casement windows. Included are two spacious bedrooms, nicely remodeled bathroom & powder room, galley-style kitchen, and single-car underground parking. Conveniently located near Hollywood, Franklin Village, Griffith Park, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

