Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY PRICED $3,900 per month available November 15th! 2 bed, 1.5 bath Townhouse. Walter C. King, Architect. The Chateau Beachwood, 1937. Purportedly built by Warner Brothers to house female starlets, Chateau Beachwood has a rich Hollywood history, with past residents including Greta Garbo and Marilyn Monroe. Rarely available for lease, 2205 North Beachwood Drive boasts decorative character elements including strip-oak flooring, magnesite stairways, "wedding-cake" relief plaster, and wood casement windows. Included are two spacious bedrooms, nicely remodeled bathroom & powder room, galley-style kitchen, and single-car underground parking. Conveniently located near Hollywood, Franklin Village, Griffith Park, and much more.