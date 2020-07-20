All apartments in Los Angeles
22035 Vincennes Street

22035 Vincennes Street · No Longer Available
Location

22035 Vincennes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Exceptional property with many special features. When you open the front door, you're welcomed by a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and newer flooring. Just beyond is the dining area, with wetbar and serving area to one side. The well-planned kitchen looks beautiful, and is a joy to work in, with ample counters and storage space. The breakfast area is a great place to relax and overlooks the family room. It opens to the back yard with it's sparkling pool and spa. Enjoy fruit from the trees in the "orchard" - fabulous oranges, lemons, figs, and more. There is a large pad for an RV, behind an automatic gate. One bedroom is downstairs, with adjacent bathroom. It's perfect for a home office, guests, or?? The large master suite is up the gracious stairway. The relaxing bedrooms is spacious with high ceiling and overlooks the back yard. It has ample room for a sitting or work area - or just enjoy the luxury of space! The walk-in closet has ample room and some adjustable shelves. Getting ready for the day - or relaxing at the end of the day is a joy in the bathroom with double sinks, ample counter space, and separate tub & shower. The secondary bedrooms are well sized, and the hall bathroom is large and maximizes usability. Cabinets in the upper hall provide storage for linens etc. This home is located in a quiet enclave, yet close to shopping, transportation, dining, hiking and other outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22035 Vincennes Street have any available units?
22035 Vincennes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22035 Vincennes Street have?
Some of 22035 Vincennes Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22035 Vincennes Street currently offering any rent specials?
22035 Vincennes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22035 Vincennes Street pet-friendly?
No, 22035 Vincennes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22035 Vincennes Street offer parking?
No, 22035 Vincennes Street does not offer parking.
Does 22035 Vincennes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22035 Vincennes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22035 Vincennes Street have a pool?
Yes, 22035 Vincennes Street has a pool.
Does 22035 Vincennes Street have accessible units?
No, 22035 Vincennes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22035 Vincennes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22035 Vincennes Street has units with dishwashers.
