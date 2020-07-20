22035 Vincennes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Exceptional property with many special features. When you open the front door, you're welcomed by a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and newer flooring. Just beyond is the dining area, with wetbar and serving area to one side. The well-planned kitchen looks beautiful, and is a joy to work in, with ample counters and storage space. The breakfast area is a great place to relax and overlooks the family room. It opens to the back yard with it's sparkling pool and spa. Enjoy fruit from the trees in the "orchard" - fabulous oranges, lemons, figs, and more. There is a large pad for an RV, behind an automatic gate. One bedroom is downstairs, with adjacent bathroom. It's perfect for a home office, guests, or?? The large master suite is up the gracious stairway. The relaxing bedrooms is spacious with high ceiling and overlooks the back yard. It has ample room for a sitting or work area - or just enjoy the luxury of space! The walk-in closet has ample room and some adjustable shelves. Getting ready for the day - or relaxing at the end of the day is a joy in the bathroom with double sinks, ample counter space, and separate tub & shower. The secondary bedrooms are well sized, and the hall bathroom is large and maximizes usability. Cabinets in the upper hall provide storage for linens etc. This home is located in a quiet enclave, yet close to shopping, transportation, dining, hiking and other outdoor activities.