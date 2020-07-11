220 Market Street

Amenities
Lease special! Contact to schedule tour by appointment only. Prime location, one bedroom apartment unfurnished with fully furnished available subject to increased rental rate with a flexible lease structure and easy to apply. Typical one year minimum lease. Shorter terms available with rental rate negotiable. Walking distance to the historic Venice Beach and only a few blocks from Abbot Kinney's great cafes, restaurants and shopping. Washer and dryer on premises and 1 carport parking space available.