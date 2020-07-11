All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

220 Market Street

220 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Market Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lease special! Contact to schedule tour by appointment only. Prime location, one bedroom apartment unfurnished with fully furnished available subject to increased rental rate with a flexible lease structure and easy to apply. Typical one year minimum lease. Shorter terms available with rental rate negotiable. Walking distance to the historic Venice Beach and only a few blocks from Abbot Kinney's great cafes, restaurants and shopping. Washer and dryer on premises and 1 carport parking space available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Market Street have any available units?
220 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 220 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 220 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Market Street offers parking.
Does 220 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Market Street have a pool?
No, 220 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Market Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Market Street does not have units with air conditioning.
