All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21912 Celes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21912 Celes Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

21912 Celes Street

21912 Celes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

21912 Celes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
1 bedroom,1 full Bath Guest-house with private yard located in south of the BLVD. Recently remodeled with laminate wood floor throughout and tile flooring in bathroom. Perfectly located 5 minute driving to village and shopping mall ,schools and shops.Open kitchen with highest quality granite counter tops and MDF cabinets and French doors leading to back yard. Almost NEW stainless steel appliances ,washer dryer inside. spacious bedroom with lot's of natural light.Huge custom_made closet in bedroom ,ready for a couple who have lots of clothes.Fully furnished with state of the art designed elements for people with good taste.A huge Glass french door leads the bedroom to back yard and for people who are sensitive to light,it is equipped with Black-out curtains.Wood curtain is provided for the living room and kitchen windows and french door.All the furniture are almost new in best condition.patio furniture with barbecue grill is also provided.Parking inside is available.Air conditioner,Mini split cost effective is provided.Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21912 Celes Street have any available units?
21912 Celes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21912 Celes Street have?
Some of 21912 Celes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21912 Celes Street currently offering any rent specials?
21912 Celes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21912 Celes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21912 Celes Street is pet friendly.
Does 21912 Celes Street offer parking?
Yes, 21912 Celes Street offers parking.
Does 21912 Celes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21912 Celes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21912 Celes Street have a pool?
No, 21912 Celes Street does not have a pool.
Does 21912 Celes Street have accessible units?
No, 21912 Celes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21912 Celes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21912 Celes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College