21912 Celes Street

1 bedroom,1 full Bath Guest-house with private yard located in south of the BLVD. Recently remodeled with laminate wood floor throughout and tile flooring in bathroom. Perfectly located 5 minute driving to village and shopping mall ,schools and shops.Open kitchen with highest quality granite counter tops and MDF cabinets and French doors leading to back yard. Almost NEW stainless steel appliances ,washer dryer inside. spacious bedroom with lot's of natural light.Huge custom_made closet in bedroom ,ready for a couple who have lots of clothes.Fully furnished with state of the art designed elements for people with good taste.A huge Glass french door leads the bedroom to back yard and for people who are sensitive to light,it is equipped with Black-out curtains.Wood curtain is provided for the living room and kitchen windows and french door.All the furniture are almost new in best condition.patio furniture with barbecue grill is also provided.Parking inside is available.Air conditioner,Mini split cost effective is provided.Pets are welcomed.