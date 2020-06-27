219 N Avenue 54 Apt 2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Book a showing now!



Take a closer personal look at this admirable, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio located on the safe Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



It comes with uncovered parking with $20-$50 fee per month.



Inside, this 300-square-foot studio has a hardwood floor and big slider windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with built-in shelves, granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



The studio has electric heating and air conditioning for climate control. There is a storage in the shed at the back of the house (with $25-$50 fee per month).



Pets are allowed (with a non-refundable pet fee of $25 per month). Plus, we ask for the standard $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not permitted in the property.



The renter will be responsible for the gas, electricity, trash, and sewage utilities. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and landscaping.



Walk Score: 87



219 North Avenue 54 has a Walk Score of 87 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

219 North Avenue 54 is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Highland Park Station stop.



Nearby parks: Highland Park Recreation Center, Sycamore Grove Park, and Heidelberg Park.



Nearby Schools:

Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 0.43 miles, 6/10

Yorkdale Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10

Arroyo Seco Museum Science - 0.61 miles, 6/10

Buchanan Street Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

83 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.1 miles

81 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.3 miles

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 miles



(RLNE4965277)