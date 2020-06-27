219 N Avenue 54 Apt 2

Amenities
Book a showing now!
Take a closer personal look at this admirable, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio located on the safe Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!
It comes with uncovered parking with $20-$50 fee per month.
Inside, this 300-square-foot studio has a hardwood floor and big slider windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with built-in shelves, granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
The studio has electric heating and air conditioning for climate control. There is a storage in the shed at the back of the house (with $25-$50 fee per month).
Pets are allowed (with a non-refundable pet fee of $25 per month). Plus, we ask for the standard $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not permitted in the property.
The renter will be responsible for the gas, electricity, trash, and sewage utilities. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and landscaping.
Walk Score: 87
219 North Avenue 54 has a Walk Score of 87 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
219 North Avenue 54 is approximately a seven-minute walk from the Metro Gold Line (804) at the Highland Park Station stop.
Nearby parks: Highland Park Recreation Center, Sycamore Grove Park, and Heidelberg Park.
Nearby Schools:
Benjamin Franklin Senior High School - 0.43 miles, 6/10
Yorkdale Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10
Arroyo Seco Museum Science - 0.61 miles, 6/10
Buchanan Street Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
83 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.1 miles
81 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.3 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 miles
(RLNE4965277)