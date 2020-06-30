219 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Venice Beach Apt - 1Bd/1Ba w/ Den + Separate Studio Space - Featuring an open concept floor plan with recessed/track lighting and wood flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove and ample cabinet storage. Washer/ Dryer conveniently located in unit. The bedroom is light and bright and the additional den makes a perfect guest bedroom for family or friends! This unit also comes with a finished two car garage that can be used for parking or studio space. It is brightened by skylights and is the perfect work space! There are also (2) additional outdoor parking spaces! Walking distance to Rose Ave, Main Street, Abbot Kinney and 3 blocks to the beach!