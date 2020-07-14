2189 Sunset Plaza Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna

Nestled comfortably above the Sunset Plaza strip, this one-of-a-kind property is an artistic haven ready for new residents. Every room was built for comfort, and to ignite inspiration and creativity. The home has 3,766 square feet of available space, includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and is complemented with an in-home gym, rooftop deck, and delicious moroccan style pool with spa and waterfall effect. The master penthouse features a flowing floor plan with spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom with soaking tub. 180 degree views of the city greet residents every morning from this stunning penthouse while natural light shows off the splendid details within this artistic retreat. Three guest bedrooms are ready to be enjoyed and include a built- in sauna, direct access to the pool and deck level, and generous walk-in shower that also doubles as a photography rain-room. Residents will feel comfort knowing that the home was designed specifically for privacy and that even the outdoor living space can be modified and covered for total seclusion. Incredible city views from the master penthouse, dining area, living room, bedrooms, and pool deck, this property offers a true Hollywood Hills experience for its lucky new residents. Available for short term lease options only.