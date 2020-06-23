21801 CHATSWORTH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely serene Chatsworth property on a large lot. Property has been recently remodeled with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Newer stainless steel appliances. The many features include 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Gated large front yard, porch, sitting area, detached 2 car garage, enormous laundry room, open kitchen with eating area. Formal dining room, family room, living room with fireplace. Master suite with private bathroom, walk in closet and fireplace. Great views of the mountains, very peaceful and relaxing. A wonderful property.