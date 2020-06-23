All apartments in Los Angeles
21801 CHATSWORTH Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:04 PM

21801 CHATSWORTH Street

21801 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

21801 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely serene Chatsworth property on a large lot. Property has been recently remodeled with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint. Newer stainless steel appliances. The many features include 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an office that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Gated large front yard, porch, sitting area, detached 2 car garage, enormous laundry room, open kitchen with eating area. Formal dining room, family room, living room with fireplace. Master suite with private bathroom, walk in closet and fireplace. Great views of the mountains, very peaceful and relaxing. A wonderful property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have any available units?
21801 CHATSWORTH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have?
Some of 21801 CHATSWORTH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21801 CHATSWORTH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21801 CHATSWORTH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21801 CHATSWORTH Street pet-friendly?
No, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street offers parking.
Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have a pool?
No, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street does not have a pool.
Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have accessible units?
No, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21801 CHATSWORTH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21801 CHATSWORTH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
