21800 Marylee Street
21800 Marylee Street

21800 Marylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

21800 Marylee Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Prime Location in Warner Center,across from Warner Center Park. Close to dinning,shopping and easy freeway access for the commuter. Interior location in the community. Complex features pools,spa,tennis courts and gorgeous landscaped grounds w/streams,waterfalls & bridges. Open floor plan. Living room with fireplace and patio access with views of streams/waterfalls, Separate dining room,plus an eating area in the kitchen.Kitchen with granite counter's and balcony. Bonus family room/office on lower level off garage. Large master bedroom with private balcony. 2 car attached direct access garage. Laundry area in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21800 Marylee Street have any available units?
21800 Marylee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21800 Marylee Street have?
Some of 21800 Marylee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21800 Marylee Street currently offering any rent specials?
21800 Marylee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21800 Marylee Street pet-friendly?
No, 21800 Marylee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21800 Marylee Street offer parking?
Yes, 21800 Marylee Street offers parking.
Does 21800 Marylee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21800 Marylee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21800 Marylee Street have a pool?
Yes, 21800 Marylee Street has a pool.
Does 21800 Marylee Street have accessible units?
No, 21800 Marylee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21800 Marylee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21800 Marylee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
