21800 Marylee Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Prime Location in Warner Center,across from Warner Center Park. Close to dinning,shopping and easy freeway access for the commuter. Interior location in the community. Complex features pools,spa,tennis courts and gorgeous landscaped grounds w/streams,waterfalls & bridges. Open floor plan. Living room with fireplace and patio access with views of streams/waterfalls, Separate dining room,plus an eating area in the kitchen.Kitchen with granite counter's and balcony. Bonus family room/office on lower level off garage. Large master bedroom with private balcony. 2 car attached direct access garage. Laundry area in garage