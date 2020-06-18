All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2178 LINDA FLORA Drive

2178 Linda Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2178 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Opportunity to lease a charming, traditional home on desirable upper Linda Flora Drive, in the Roscomare School District. This house has it all. The floor plan boasts four bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, and living room and den areas which opens to the phenomenal backyard. The expansive, private grounds feature a large heated pool, spa, romantic rose garden, and cross-canyon views. Convenient to both the Westside and Valley, this is a stunning, well-cared for lease on one of Bel Air's most sought-after streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have any available units?
2178 LINDA FLORA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have?
Some of 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2178 LINDA FLORA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive offers parking.
Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive has a pool.
Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2178 LINDA FLORA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
