Los Angeles, CA
21744 Romar St.
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

21744 Romar St.

21744 Romar Street · No Longer Available
Location

21744 Romar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with yard. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath home located in a nice and quiet street with nice curb appeal!! Home has been remodeled and upgraded. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, kitchen cabinets with newer appliances and granite counters. Also, central air conditioning and heating unit. Two car detached garage and direct access laundry room. Covered Patio with screened sun room looks out at large, backyard with paid weekly gardener. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

(RLNE5472543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21744 Romar St. have any available units?
21744 Romar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21744 Romar St. have?
Some of 21744 Romar St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21744 Romar St. currently offering any rent specials?
21744 Romar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21744 Romar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21744 Romar St. is pet friendly.
Does 21744 Romar St. offer parking?
Yes, 21744 Romar St. offers parking.
Does 21744 Romar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21744 Romar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21744 Romar St. have a pool?
No, 21744 Romar St. does not have a pool.
Does 21744 Romar St. have accessible units?
No, 21744 Romar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21744 Romar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21744 Romar St. does not have units with dishwashers.

