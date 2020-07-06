21744 Romar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with yard. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath home located in a nice and quiet street with nice curb appeal!! Home has been remodeled and upgraded. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Living area is large with dining area and fire place. Very light and open, kitchen cabinets with newer appliances and granite counters. Also, central air conditioning and heating unit. Two car detached garage and direct access laundry room. Covered Patio with screened sun room looks out at large, backyard with paid weekly gardener. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.



