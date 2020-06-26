All apartments in Los Angeles
21730 Marylee Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:39 AM

21730 Marylee Street

21730 Marylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

21730 Marylee Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
IMPRESSIVE 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms plus 1 Bonus Room downstate Townhouse at the highly desirable Warner Woods complex! Located in Woodland Hills Warner Center. This is one of the most incredibly spacious townhouses, light, bright and feels like a single family home. This Charming Modern unit is A Must See. It comes with an attached 2 car garage and Washer/dryer. Two gorgeous Balconies provide ample space to relax outside on these sunny California days. The spacious kitchen comes with all stainless steel VIKING appliances, Quartz counter tops and an eat-in dining area. Other noteworthy features include living room with high ceilings, corner fire place and patio access with view of trees, streams and waterfalls. Separate formal dining room next to the kitchen. Main level flooring is covered with Tile. Three Bedrooms in upstairs with Hardwood Flooring. High Ceilings bright Master Bedroom with Walking Closet and Sliding Glass Door to Balcony with stunning view. Warner Village Complex provides, Heated Pool & Spa, Clubhouse, walking paths, two racquetball courts, night lighted tennis courts and a community security guard. All this is located across form Warner Park with Picnic Areas, Kid's Playground, Summer Concerts, Movie Nights and Other Events. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertaining in the Warner Center. Minutes from Westfield Topanga Mall and Village, movie theaters and restaurants with easy access to 101 Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21730 Marylee Street have any available units?
21730 Marylee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21730 Marylee Street have?
Some of 21730 Marylee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21730 Marylee Street currently offering any rent specials?
21730 Marylee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21730 Marylee Street pet-friendly?
No, 21730 Marylee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21730 Marylee Street offer parking?
Yes, 21730 Marylee Street offers parking.
Does 21730 Marylee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21730 Marylee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21730 Marylee Street have a pool?
Yes, 21730 Marylee Street has a pool.
Does 21730 Marylee Street have accessible units?
No, 21730 Marylee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21730 Marylee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21730 Marylee Street has units with dishwashers.
