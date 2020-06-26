21730 Marylee Street

Amenities

IMPRESSIVE 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms plus 1 Bonus Room downstate Townhouse at the highly desirable Warner Woods complex! Located in Woodland Hills Warner Center. This is one of the most incredibly spacious townhouses, light, bright and feels like a single family home. This Charming Modern unit is A Must See. It comes with an attached 2 car garage and Washer/dryer. Two gorgeous Balconies provide ample space to relax outside on these sunny California days. The spacious kitchen comes with all stainless steel VIKING appliances, Quartz counter tops and an eat-in dining area. Other noteworthy features include living room with high ceilings, corner fire place and patio access with view of trees, streams and waterfalls. Separate formal dining room next to the kitchen. Main level flooring is covered with Tile. Three Bedrooms in upstairs with Hardwood Flooring. High Ceilings bright Master Bedroom with Walking Closet and Sliding Glass Door to Balcony with stunning view. Warner Village Complex provides, Heated Pool & Spa, Clubhouse, walking paths, two racquetball courts, night lighted tennis courts and a community security guard. All this is located across form Warner Park with Picnic Areas, Kid's Playground, Summer Concerts, Movie Nights and Other Events. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertaining in the Warner Center. Minutes from Westfield Topanga Mall and Village, movie theaters and restaurants with easy access to 101 Freeway!