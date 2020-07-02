All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive

2171 West Silver Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2171 West Silver Lake Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Writer's retreat/crash pad. Cozy, furnished, one-room studio apt, w/ glorious rooftop deck and view of Silver Lake Reservoir is a plum. Across the street from the walking path, blocks to LaMill, and everything in the village. A spacious bath, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, 1 garage space w/ shelves, street parking for visitors. Two flights of exterior stairs lift you comfortably up off the street. Utilities, wifi included. (Please Note: Kitchen=small fridge and microwave. No laundry on-premises).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have any available units?
2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have?
Some of 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

