Amenities

gym pool media room valet service refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool media room valet service

Beautiful City Views East offers a relaxing urban feel to this 2 Bedroom unit. Convenient location in the heart of booming Century City. A gym, Olympic sized pool, beautiful grounds, Valet, and 24-hour security are just some of the amenities that await. Walk to the Westfield Mall, restaurants, Theatres and so much more.