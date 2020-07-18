2160 Park Century

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage tennis court valet service

Century Park East is an architectural landmark of two towers featuring floor-to-ceiling windows opening to balconies that overlook surrounding Century City, Downtown, the Hollywood Hills and the ocean. This exceptional location is only minutes to Beverly Hills, Westwood & UCLA. The condominium suites of Century Park East are complemented by an array of amenities such as valet, doorman, gym, a tennis court, lushly landscaped gardens and an Olympic-size heated swimming pool. Sunny, corner unit with city views! 2 bedroom | 2 Bathroom| 1372 Sq Ft - Come see for yourself!