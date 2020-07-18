All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

2160 Park Century

2160 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
valet service
Century Park East is an architectural landmark of two towers featuring floor-to-ceiling windows opening to balconies that overlook surrounding Century City, Downtown, the Hollywood Hills and the ocean. This exceptional location is only minutes to Beverly Hills, Westwood & UCLA. The condominium suites of Century Park East are complemented by an array of amenities such as valet, doorman, gym, a tennis court, lushly landscaped gardens and an Olympic-size heated swimming pool. Sunny, corner unit with city views! 2 bedroom | 2 Bathroom| 1372 Sq Ft - Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Park Century have any available units?
2160 Park Century doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Park Century have?
Some of 2160 Park Century's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Park Century currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Park Century is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Park Century pet-friendly?
No, 2160 Park Century is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2160 Park Century offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Park Century offers parking.
Does 2160 Park Century have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 Park Century does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Park Century have a pool?
Yes, 2160 Park Century has a pool.
Does 2160 Park Century have accessible units?
No, 2160 Park Century does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Park Century have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Park Century does not have units with dishwashers.
