All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 216 GRAND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
216 GRAND
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

216 GRAND

216 Grand Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

216 Grand Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Located in the Windward Circle area of Venice and steps from Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney, the Venice Canals & Main Street. This architectural home was designed by famed architects Jerry Lomax & John Rock. A gated entry provides privacy & security and leads directly to the first floor 2-story loft space unifying living and dining rooms and adjacent open gourmet kitchen all detailed in dark-stained maple floors, steel beam, cast iron fireplace and concrete walls. An ample mezzanine den overlooks the high ceiling living room with views of the Windward Circle. Upper floors consist of three large bedrooms and three baths including the top-floor master with its balcony, fireplace, & large walk-in closet. As a bonus, there is an additional large room with its own separate entry that can operate as an office, gallery, or media room. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Large roof deck with 360-degree views of historic Venice and the Santa Monica Mountains. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 GRAND have any available units?
216 GRAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 GRAND have?
Some of 216 GRAND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
216 GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 GRAND pet-friendly?
No, 216 GRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 216 GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 216 GRAND offers parking.
Does 216 GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 GRAND have a pool?
No, 216 GRAND does not have a pool.
Does 216 GRAND have accessible units?
No, 216 GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 216 GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College