Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace media room furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Located in the Windward Circle area of Venice and steps from Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney, the Venice Canals & Main Street. This architectural home was designed by famed architects Jerry Lomax & John Rock. A gated entry provides privacy & security and leads directly to the first floor 2-story loft space unifying living and dining rooms and adjacent open gourmet kitchen all detailed in dark-stained maple floors, steel beam, cast iron fireplace and concrete walls. An ample mezzanine den overlooks the high ceiling living room with views of the Windward Circle. Upper floors consist of three large bedrooms and three baths including the top-floor master with its balcony, fireplace, & large walk-in closet. As a bonus, there is an additional large room with its own separate entry that can operate as an office, gallery, or media room. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Large roof deck with 360-degree views of historic Venice and the Santa Monica Mountains. Available furnished or unfurnished.