Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

2154 CENTURY HILL

2154 Century Hill · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Recently updated, spacious, west-facing, and light-filled 2 story townhome in coveted full-service guard-gated Century Hill community. High ceilings, new wide-plank oak floors, new stainless kitchen appliances. Spacious layout includes a great room with fireplace which opens to a large patio. Kitchen and generous breakfast area also open to the patio. 2 large bedrooms upstairs including a great master suite with two walk-ins and luxe bath. Both bedrooms open to a balcony with treetop views of Century City. Big laundry room in the unit. 3 parking spaces. Century Hill is renowned for its gloriously landscaped and extensive grounds. There are multiple tennis courts, gyms, pools, and a clubhouse. One has the added benefit of being moments from Westfield and Beverly Hills. Long-term leases only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 CENTURY HILL have any available units?
2154 CENTURY HILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 CENTURY HILL have?
Some of 2154 CENTURY HILL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 CENTURY HILL currently offering any rent specials?
2154 CENTURY HILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 CENTURY HILL pet-friendly?
No, 2154 CENTURY HILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2154 CENTURY HILL offer parking?
Yes, 2154 CENTURY HILL offers parking.
Does 2154 CENTURY HILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 CENTURY HILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 CENTURY HILL have a pool?
Yes, 2154 CENTURY HILL has a pool.
Does 2154 CENTURY HILL have accessible units?
No, 2154 CENTURY HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 CENTURY HILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 CENTURY HILL does not have units with dishwashers.
