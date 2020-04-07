2154 CENTURY HILL

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Recently updated, spacious, west-facing, and light-filled 2 story townhome in coveted full-service guard-gated Century Hill community. High ceilings, new wide-plank oak floors, new stainless kitchen appliances. Spacious layout includes a great room with fireplace which opens to a large patio. Kitchen and generous breakfast area also open to the patio. 2 large bedrooms upstairs including a great master suite with two walk-ins and luxe bath. Both bedrooms open to a balcony with treetop views of Century City. Big laundry room in the unit. 3 parking spaces. Century Hill is renowned for its gloriously landscaped and extensive grounds. There are multiple tennis courts, gyms, pools, and a clubhouse. One has the added benefit of being moments from Westfield and Beverly Hills. Long-term leases only.