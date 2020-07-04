2150 BEECH KNOLL Road

Amenities
Perched high in the Hills, this impressive Contemporary home has been completely updated with new wood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms in the main upstairs living space then there is an additional 2 bedroom guest apartment with its own kitchen, washer/dryer and private entrance with expansive balconies. Breathtaking views from all three floors of living space of the canyon, City Lights, and Hollywood Sign. This is a great entertaining home with open floor plan and cozy fireplaces to set the ambience above the city lights.In total, there are 4 outdoor spaces along with a 2-car garage and plenty of street parking. Located in the acclaimed Wonderland Elementary School District.