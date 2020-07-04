All apartments in Los Angeles
2150 BEECH KNOLL Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:08 AM

2150 BEECH KNOLL Road

2150 Beech Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2150 Beech Knoll Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perched high in the Hills, this impressive Contemporary home has been completely updated with new wood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms in the main upstairs living space then there is an additional 2 bedroom guest apartment with its own kitchen, washer/dryer and private entrance with expansive balconies. Breathtaking views from all three floors of living space of the canyon, City Lights, and Hollywood Sign. This is a great entertaining home with open floor plan and cozy fireplaces to set the ambience above the city lights.In total, there are 4 outdoor spaces along with a 2-car garage and plenty of street parking. Located in the acclaimed Wonderland Elementary School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have any available units?
2150 BEECH KNOLL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have?
Some of 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2150 BEECH KNOLL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road offers parking.
Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have a pool?
No, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road does not have a pool.
Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have accessible units?
No, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 BEECH KNOLL Road does not have units with dishwashers.

