2150 BEECH KNOLL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perched high in the Hills, this impressive Contemporary home has been completely updated with new wood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms in the main upstairs living space then there is an additional 2 bedroom guest apartment with its own kitchen, washer/dryer and private entrance with expansive balconies. Breathtaking views from all three floors of living space of the canyon, City Lights, and Hollywood Sign. This is a great entertaining home with open floor plan and cozy fireplaces to set the ambience above the city lights.In total, there are 4 outdoor spaces along with a 2-car garage and plenty of street parking. Located in the acclaimed Wonderland Elementary School District.