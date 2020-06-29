215 South POINSETTIA Place

Amenities
TURNKEY! Bring your toothbrush. BEST LOCATION! Walker's paradise! Just minutes away to loads of restaurants, shopping and THE GROVE, LACMA, and more. Light and bright, this UPPER UNIT in a classic LA triplex has been completely renovated while retaining original details including built ins & wedding cake mouldings. Includes all stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer (in unit), working gas fireplace, central heat & air and SMART FEATURES including Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and keyless entry. 2 balconies for lounging outside. BREATHE EASY - THE ENTIRE BUILDING IS NON-SMOKING. Unit can be leased furnished for $5250 - $6500 per month depending on length of lease term. Please call for details. No pets in furnished unit, cat will be considered for unfurnished lease. EXCELLENT CREDIT & RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. One off street parking space available.