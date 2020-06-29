All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 215 South POINSETTIA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
215 South POINSETTIA Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

215 South POINSETTIA Place

215 South Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 South Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
TURNKEY! Bring your toothbrush. BEST LOCATION! Walker's paradise! Just minutes away to loads of restaurants, shopping and THE GROVE, LACMA, and more. Light and bright, this UPPER UNIT in a classic LA triplex has been completely renovated while retaining original details including built ins & wedding cake mouldings. Includes all stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer (in unit), working gas fireplace, central heat & air and SMART FEATURES including Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and keyless entry. 2 balconies for lounging outside. BREATHE EASY - THE ENTIRE BUILDING IS NON-SMOKING. Unit can be leased furnished for $5250 - $6500 per month depending on length of lease term. Please call for details. No pets in furnished unit, cat will be considered for unfurnished lease. EXCELLENT CREDIT & RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. One off street parking space available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
215 South POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 215 South POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 South POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
215 South POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 215 South POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 215 South POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 South POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 215 South POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 215 South POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 South POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College