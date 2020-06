Amenities

New York style Live/Work Loft perfect for artist or business at The Toy Warehouse building. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, gorgeous brick walls, high ceilings, large bathroom, stainless appliances, washer, and dryer inside. Great city views. Two parking spaces included and guest parking in the building. Small and private building. Located in the Arts District and a short walk to many restaurants and entertainment.