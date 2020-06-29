2140 S BENTLEY AVE . 9

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Bentley - Property Id: 222431



Move in special "2 Weeks free"



Welcome to the Westside

Our Property is conveniently located in the Heart of West LA, close to Westwood, UCLA, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, 405/10 Freeways.

Near to Markets Banks Pharmacies, Restaurants, close to Schools . Weekly Farmers Markets.

1 Year Lease

RUBS Utility Billing



This unit has been totally remodeled. All new Kitchen Cabinets, all new Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge Stove Microwave Dishwasher. Quartz Counter tops, new stainless sink.

Carpet in Living room and bedrooms, Vinyl planking in Dining room Kitchen and Bathrooms. All new light fixtures, Ceiling Fans in Dining room and Bedrooms.

2 Car tandem Parking.



Manager on site

contact Barbara for tour

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222431

Property Id 222431



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5537594)