Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:28 AM

2136 ST ELSINORE

2136 Elsinore Street · (310) 279-7592
Location

2136 Elsinore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled California Craftsman house in the heart of Echo Park. Located just north of Sunset, this house is close to everything including a health food store, pharmacies, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, banks, grocery stores, and the post office. This charming craftsman has been meticulously remodeled and features two bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms (one with a soaking tub!), two-car garage, washer and dryer, and two private yards with an outdoor seating area. Andtake in the stunning views of DTLA from the spacious eat-in kitchen! This home is a great place to create a private retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 ST ELSINORE have any available units?
2136 ST ELSINORE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 ST ELSINORE have?
Some of 2136 ST ELSINORE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 ST ELSINORE currently offering any rent specials?
2136 ST ELSINORE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 ST ELSINORE pet-friendly?
No, 2136 ST ELSINORE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2136 ST ELSINORE offer parking?
Yes, 2136 ST ELSINORE does offer parking.
Does 2136 ST ELSINORE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 ST ELSINORE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 ST ELSINORE have a pool?
No, 2136 ST ELSINORE does not have a pool.
Does 2136 ST ELSINORE have accessible units?
No, 2136 ST ELSINORE does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 ST ELSINORE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 ST ELSINORE does not have units with dishwashers.
