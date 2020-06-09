2136 ST ELSINORE

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled California Craftsman house in the heart of Echo Park. Located just north of Sunset, this house is close to everything including a health food store, pharmacies, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, banks, grocery stores, and the post office. This charming craftsman has been meticulously remodeled and features two bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms (one with a soaking tub!), two-car garage, washer and dryer, and two private yards with an outdoor seating area. Andtake in the stunning views of DTLA from the spacious eat-in kitchen! This home is a great place to create a private retreat.