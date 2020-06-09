2136 ST ELSINORE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated coffee bar bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautifully remodeled California Craftsman house in the heart of Echo Park. Located just north of Sunset, this house is close to everything including a health food store, pharmacies, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, banks, grocery stores, and the post office. This charming craftsman has been meticulously remodeled and features two bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms (one with a soaking tub!), two-car garage, washer and dryer, and two private yards with an outdoor seating area. Andtake in the stunning views of DTLA from the spacious eat-in kitchen! This home is a great place to create a private retreat.