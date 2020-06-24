2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

HOUSE WITH COURTYARD, VIEWS, HIKING TRAIL! - Property Id: 274994



Stunning house in excellent location, minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and UCLA. Wood-burning fireplace, bamboo floors, recessed lighting. Charming original details such as built-in window seat yet fully updated and meticulously maintained. Designer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. built-in wine frige. Light and bright with lots of windows and skylights showing off the peaceful setting amongst trees and greenery. Master bedroom has travertine bathroom with European tiles, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Amazing private courtyard with massive stone fireplace - great for entertaining. Set in a peaceful, quiet oasis of trees and greenery with over 18,000 sq ft of a private hiking trail to explore, with decks and charming gazebo. Great for indoor/outdoor living. Set back off the street for privacy yet just minutes from the center of town. Central heat and air. Washer/dryer (no coins needed). This is the top of a duplex. Truly unique! Photos on request.

