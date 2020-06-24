All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd

2136 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2136 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
HOUSE WITH COURTYARD, VIEWS, HIKING TRAIL! - Property Id: 274994

Stunning house in excellent location, minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City and UCLA. Wood-burning fireplace, bamboo floors, recessed lighting. Charming original details such as built-in window seat yet fully updated and meticulously maintained. Designer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. built-in wine frige. Light and bright with lots of windows and skylights showing off the peaceful setting amongst trees and greenery. Master bedroom has travertine bathroom with European tiles, Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Amazing private courtyard with massive stone fireplace - great for entertaining. Set in a peaceful, quiet oasis of trees and greenery with over 18,000 sq ft of a private hiking trail to explore, with decks and charming gazebo. Great for indoor/outdoor living. Set back off the street for privacy yet just minutes from the center of town. Central heat and air. Washer/dryer (no coins needed). This is the top of a duplex. Truly unique! Photos on request.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have any available units?
2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have?
Some of 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd offer parking?
No, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have a pool?
No, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 N Beverly Glen Blvd has units with dishwashers.

