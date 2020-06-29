2133 Patricia Avenue

Amenities

Exceptional renovated 5 bedrooms - 5.5 baths Spanish house in prime Westwood - Century City - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com



Fantastic opportunity to rent this custom built Spanish house with architectural details located in prime Westwood / Century City area.



Features include :

-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful spanish tiles throughout

-5 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 baths

-Huge family room, with separate formal dining room

-Chefs kitchen with all Viking appliances - fridge, stove, dishwasher

-Open floorpan with breakfast area

-Spacious living room with Fireplace

-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms

-3 bedrooms upstairs including huge master bedroom

-Romantic Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and beautiful master bathroom with spa tub and fantastic standing shower

-Master bedroom has a Private terrace, fireplace, wood beamed ceiling

-Laundry room with Washer and Dryer upstairs

-Incredible spacious front patio

-Huge backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining with built-in BBQ

-Central AC/ Heat

-2 car garage

-Tenants pay for all utilities



Great location ! Close to Century City Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and restaurants, shops, grocery stores. Easy access to I-10 and 405 freeways.



Rent Amount: $ 8,500 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 8,500

$35 application fee per adult applicant



