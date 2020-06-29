All apartments in Los Angeles
2133 Patricia Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2133 Patricia Avenue

2133 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2133 Patricia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptional renovated 5 bedrooms - 5.5 baths Spanish house in prime Westwood - Century City - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com

Fantastic opportunity to rent this custom built Spanish house with architectural details located in prime Westwood / Century City area.

Features include :
-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful spanish tiles throughout
-5 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 baths
-Huge family room, with separate formal dining room
-Chefs kitchen with all Viking appliances - fridge, stove, dishwasher
-Open floorpan with breakfast area
-Spacious living room with Fireplace
-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms
-3 bedrooms upstairs including huge master bedroom
-Romantic Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and beautiful master bathroom with spa tub and fantastic standing shower
-Master bedroom has a Private terrace, fireplace, wood beamed ceiling
-Laundry room with Washer and Dryer upstairs
-Incredible spacious front patio
-Huge backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining with built-in BBQ
-Central AC/ Heat
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities

Great location ! Close to Century City Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and restaurants, shops, grocery stores. Easy access to I-10 and 405 freeways.

Rent Amount: $ 8,500 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 8,500
$35 application fee per adult applicant

(RLNE5157093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Patricia Avenue have any available units?
2133 Patricia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Patricia Avenue have?
Some of 2133 Patricia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Patricia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Patricia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Patricia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2133 Patricia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2133 Patricia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Patricia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2133 Patricia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133 Patricia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Patricia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2133 Patricia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Patricia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2133 Patricia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Patricia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Patricia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
