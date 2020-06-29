2133 Patricia Avenue

Amenities
Exceptional renovated 5 bedrooms - 5.5 baths Spanish house in prime Westwood - Century City - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com
Fantastic opportunity to rent this custom built Spanish house with architectural details located in prime Westwood / Century City area.
Features include :
-Fresh paint, high ceilings, beautiful spanish tiles throughout
-5 spacious bedrooms and 5.5 baths
-Huge family room, with separate formal dining room
-Chefs kitchen with all Viking appliances - fridge, stove, dishwasher
-Open floorpan with breakfast area
-Spacious living room with Fireplace
-2 bedrooms downstairs with bathrooms
-3 bedrooms upstairs including huge master bedroom
-Romantic Master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and beautiful master bathroom with spa tub and fantastic standing shower
-Master bedroom has a Private terrace, fireplace, wood beamed ceiling
-Laundry room with Washer and Dryer upstairs
-Incredible spacious front patio
-Huge backyard perfect for entertaining and al-fresco dining with built-in BBQ
-Central AC/ Heat
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities
Great location ! Close to Century City Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and restaurants, shops, grocery stores. Easy access to I-10 and 405 freeways.
Rent Amount: $ 8,500 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 8,500
$35 application fee per adult applicant
(RLNE5157093)