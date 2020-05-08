21311 Dove Place

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home on Cul-de-Sac Street in upper Chatsworth! - Everything about this home feels spacious. Living and family rooms share a 2-sided fire place and access to the wet bar for entertaining. Tons of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. The 3 bedrooms are roomy and the office, which could be used as 4th bedrooms, is conveniently located right off the front entrance. Central air to keep you cool. The back yard is large and the side yard is big enough for your annual Thanksgiving football game! 3 car garage.



Located north of Rinaldi St. between Canoga Ave. & Desoto Ave. This property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.



Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with 680 FICO scores or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. No exceptions. Minimum one year lease. No pets, please. Available now!



Schools: Germain Academy for Academic Achievement,

Ernest Lawrence Middle School, Chatsworth Charter High School



Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lic. #01370680



No Pets Allowed



