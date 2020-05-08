All apartments in Los Angeles
21311 Dove Place

21311 Dove Place · No Longer Available
Location

21311 Dove Place, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home on Cul-de-Sac Street in upper Chatsworth! - Everything about this home feels spacious. Living and family rooms share a 2-sided fire place and access to the wet bar for entertaining. Tons of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. The 3 bedrooms are roomy and the office, which could be used as 4th bedrooms, is conveniently located right off the front entrance. Central air to keep you cool. The back yard is large and the side yard is big enough for your annual Thanksgiving football game! 3 car garage.

Located north of Rinaldi St. between Canoga Ave. & Desoto Ave. This property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.

Rent includes gardener. Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with 680 FICO scores or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. No exceptions. Minimum one year lease. No pets, please. Available now!

Schools: Germain Academy for Academic Achievement,
Ernest Lawrence Middle School, Chatsworth Charter High School

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lic. #01370680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 Dove Place have any available units?
21311 Dove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 21311 Dove Place currently offering any rent specials?
21311 Dove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 Dove Place pet-friendly?
No, 21311 Dove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21311 Dove Place offer parking?
Yes, 21311 Dove Place offers parking.
Does 21311 Dove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21311 Dove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 Dove Place have a pool?
No, 21311 Dove Place does not have a pool.
Does 21311 Dove Place have accessible units?
No, 21311 Dove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 Dove Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21311 Dove Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 Dove Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21311 Dove Place has units with air conditioning.
