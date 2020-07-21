2127 KELTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

On a beautiful tree lined street, this finely remodeled 1,381 sf 3 bed/2 bath + detached Studio home is perfectly located in Century City/Westwood area. With a lushly landscaped private yard w/mature trees & plenty of space for entertaining, this oasis is sure to please & is ready for you to move right in. Light Bright interiors, Oak Wood floors thru-out, nice flow, remodeled kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Viking Appliances & island opens to dining area & living room with a warming wood burning fireplace: great space for your family to congregate. It has 2 good sized bedrooms, a large bright private master suite w/direct access to the yard from a private patio, Walk-In Closet, Spa Tub & Two-Sink Master bath, laundry inside, smart thermostat and a 360 sf. detached Studio/Office/Room with additional garage storage. This is a superb home in Westwood Charter Elementary School District, near the coming soon Google Campus 2, Century City Mall, 405 & 10 Fwy, Expo line and UCLA. Come check it out!