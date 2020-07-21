All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2127 KELTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2127 KELTON Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2127 KELTON Avenue

2127 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
On a beautiful tree lined street, this finely remodeled 1,381 sf 3 bed/2 bath + detached Studio home is perfectly located in Century City/Westwood area. With a lushly landscaped private yard w/mature trees & plenty of space for entertaining, this oasis is sure to please & is ready for you to move right in. Light Bright interiors, Oak Wood floors thru-out, nice flow, remodeled kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Viking Appliances & island opens to dining area & living room with a warming wood burning fireplace: great space for your family to congregate. It has 2 good sized bedrooms, a large bright private master suite w/direct access to the yard from a private patio, Walk-In Closet, Spa Tub & Two-Sink Master bath, laundry inside, smart thermostat and a 360 sf. detached Studio/Office/Room with additional garage storage. This is a superb home in Westwood Charter Elementary School District, near the coming soon Google Campus 2, Century City Mall, 405 & 10 Fwy, Expo line and UCLA. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 KELTON Avenue have any available units?
2127 KELTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 KELTON Avenue have?
Some of 2127 KELTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 KELTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2127 KELTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 KELTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2127 KELTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2127 KELTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2127 KELTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2127 KELTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 KELTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 KELTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2127 KELTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2127 KELTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2127 KELTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 KELTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 KELTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College