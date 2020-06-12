2125 South Rimpau Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

House Available 04/25/20 Brand New 4BR Chef Kitchen High Speed Ready House with Gorgeous Green Front Yard. Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen 4BR 2.5BA House with large and gorgeous green grass and flowered front lawn. Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Super Deep Chef Sink, Solid European German Touch Open Cabinets, Recessed lighting throughout, massive 2 car side by side garage, with parking behind, a total of 3 spots. Central A/C, premium cable ready and security system ready. Brand new Washer Dryer in secured and gated garage. Tree lined mostly single family home neighborhood in Mid City Heights. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. Culver City is 2 min away. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood just 10 min away. DTLA and USC just 7 min away. Santa Monica is just 15 min away.



https://youtu.be/Jd9HhNmac8U - Video Link Please Watch before application.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2125-s-rimpau-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa-unit-house/8b76ef4b-7b8d-43e9-8092-f9bf34f2a19f



