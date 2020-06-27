All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:32 AM

2121 Silver Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Silver Lake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Tucked under a lush bamboo & palm canopy in the Silverlake hills is this hidden Tiki oasis. The 2BR backhouse has a private outdoor living space with Tiki bar, complete with sink, fridge, BBQ, sound system & cable TV! Intricately designed cave rock work lines the back of the bar & sides of the property. Enjoy the back patio dining table & private outdoor clawfoot tub/shower! It's the perfect getaway to create, relax & enjoy while being just a short walk/drive to all that Silverlake has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have any available units?
2121 Silver Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have?
Some of 2121 Silver Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Silver Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Silver Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Silver Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Silver Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Silver Lake Ave offers parking.
Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Silver Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 2121 Silver Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 2121 Silver Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Silver Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Silver Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
