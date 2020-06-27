2121 Silver Lake Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Tucked under a lush bamboo & palm canopy in the Silverlake hills is this hidden Tiki oasis. The 2BR backhouse has a private outdoor living space with Tiki bar, complete with sink, fridge, BBQ, sound system & cable TV! Intricately designed cave rock work lines the back of the bar & sides of the property. Enjoy the back patio dining table & private outdoor clawfoot tub/shower! It's the perfect getaway to create, relax & enjoy while being just a short walk/drive to all that Silverlake has to offer!