Los Angeles, CA
2120 HYPERION Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:06 AM

2120 HYPERION Avenue

2120 Hyperion Avenue
Location

2120 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This architectural designer home is located in a vibrant part of Silver Lake, walkable to many shops and hip restaurants. Behind the gate, sits this remarkable property, part of a magical compound, that has been completely re-imagined. Step through an enclosed porch to a large open living area and dining room. The adjoining gourmet kitchen with an eat-at center island and top of the line stainless steel appliances makes entertaining a delight. The beautiful, intimate master bedroom opens to a private, covered patio. There are two other bedrooms with patios, two baths, a den, and office. High end finishes, beautiful floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights and lots of windows complete the interior. Paved patios, rich gardens and several trees completely surround this home and offer respite and al fresca dining experiences. Additional amenities include separate laundry room, air conditioning, attic storage. Two completely independent homes are also on the lot. Street Parking Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have any available units?
2120 HYPERION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have?
Some of 2120 HYPERION Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 HYPERION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 HYPERION Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 HYPERION Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2120 HYPERION Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2120 HYPERION Avenue offers parking.
Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 HYPERION Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have a pool?
No, 2120 HYPERION Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 HYPERION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 HYPERION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 HYPERION Avenue has units with dishwashers.
