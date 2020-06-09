2120 HYPERION Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This architectural designer home is located in a vibrant part of Silver Lake, walkable to many shops and hip restaurants. Behind the gate, sits this remarkable property, part of a magical compound, that has been completely re-imagined. Step through an enclosed porch to a large open living area and dining room. The adjoining gourmet kitchen with an eat-at center island and top of the line stainless steel appliances makes entertaining a delight. The beautiful, intimate master bedroom opens to a private, covered patio. There are two other bedrooms with patios, two baths, a den, and office. High end finishes, beautiful floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights and lots of windows complete the interior. Paved patios, rich gardens and several trees completely surround this home and offer respite and al fresca dining experiences. Additional amenities include separate laundry room, air conditioning, attic storage. Two completely independent homes are also on the lot. Street Parking Only.