2119 South MARVIN Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2119 South MARVIN Avenue

2119 S Marvin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2119 S Marvin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In, 5 units well maintained apartment building in a quiet close ended street in an up and coming area, very close to Culver City, transportation and easy access to the freeway. There is a spacious living room with one bedroom with ceiling fans and one bathroom has shower over tub. Kitchen includes a new gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and backdoor access, tile and wood laminate flooring, secured windows and it has been freshly painted in 400 sqf, and it is in a separate building like a little house with it's own parking and have its own yard with beautiful landscaping. Pet(small dog only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have any available units?
2119 South MARVIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have?
Some of 2119 South MARVIN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 South MARVIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2119 South MARVIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 South MARVIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 South MARVIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 South MARVIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
