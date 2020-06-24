2119 South MARVIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In, 5 units well maintained apartment building in a quiet close ended street in an up and coming area, very close to Culver City, transportation and easy access to the freeway. There is a spacious living room with one bedroom with ceiling fans and one bathroom has shower over tub. Kitchen includes a new gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and backdoor access, tile and wood laminate flooring, secured windows and it has been freshly painted in 400 sqf, and it is in a separate building like a little house with it's own parking and have its own yard with beautiful landscaping. Pet(small dog only)